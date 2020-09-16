menu

Lotto office hold-up in Ħal Qormi leaves no injuries

The hold-up took place at 2:30pm

nicole_meilak
16 September 2020, 5:10pm
by Nicole Meilak

A hold-up occured in Ħal Qormi earlier today, the Police Force said.

The crime took place at a lottery branch at Triq San Edward, at 2:30pm.

An employee, a 31-year-old woman from Ħal Kirkop, happened to be in the branch when a man entered demanding money. The man was holding a sharp weapon and allegedly stole a significant sum of money before fleeing the scene.

No one was injured during the hold-up.

Magistrate Dr Audrey Demicoli LL.D has been notified of the case, ordering an inquiry on the incident and appointing various technical experts to the case. District Police and the Major Crimes Unit are still carrying out investigations.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
