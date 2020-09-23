Talks on schools opening have failed, teachers’ union says

Talks with government on the opening of schools have failed, the Malta Union of Teachers has declared as it calls an urgent meeting of its council.

The MUT said after weeks of intensive discussions with the Education Ministry it was not satisfied with the implementation of health and safety measures in schools.

The union said some of the measures adopted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are not those agreed during discussions and many questions were left unanswered.

The union’s decision comes a week before schools reopen for the new scholastic year after having closed in March when the pandemic hit the islands.

“It is clear that the implementation of health and safety measures and curriculum changes are being done with no thought and this is compromising the health and safety of educators, students and their families,” the union charged.

The MUT said that solutions discussed with the ministry were not being implemented as agreed. It noted gave as examples the timetables in secondary schools, measures related to educators deemed to be high risk and supervision.

“There are also too many pending questions left unanswered by the ministry and this is creating uncertainty in the sector, which shows that preparations started very late and the ministry is now in a state of panic,” the union said.

The MUT will be calling an urgent meeting of its council today to determine what action the union will take.