Two more elderly people die from coronavirus

Malta registers two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing total to 27

kurt_sansone
24 September 2020, 10:50am
by Kurt Sansone
Two elderly residents at care homes aged 91 and 73 have died from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

They were living in two separate care homes. The names of the care homes were not divulged.

The first case involved a 91-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 14 September. He died last night.
The second case was of a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on 15 September and died overnight.

The ministry said the two elderly patients had underlying health conditions.

The deaths come in the wake of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in at least four homes for the elderly.

The worst hit was the St Joseph Home in Fgura, where almost half of the 238 residents contracted COVID-19.

The Health Ministry offered its condolences to the relatives of the victims and appealed for adherence to health guidelines on social distancing and use of masks.

