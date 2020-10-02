Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna says Yorgen Fenech 17 Black link was ‘only an accusation in the media’

Yorgen Fenech did not answer when queried by the Electrogas board over media reports linking him to 17 Black, according to fellow shareholder Paul Apap Bologna.

Apap Bologna, an Electrogas shareholder, was testifying in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Friday.

He said that he only got to know of Fenech’s ownership of 17 Black from the media. It was in November 2018 that a Reuters investigation established that Fenech owned 17 Black, a Dubai company that had appeared as a target client for the Panama companies belonging to Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

When it was suggested by the inquiry board that he should have been more worried with Fenech’s non-reply on 17 Black, Apap Bologna replied: “It was only an accusation in the media.”

Throughout his testimony, Apap Bologna claimed several times that he was not privy to information about Electrogas and that he only learnt of things when they appeared in the media.

Apap Bologna denied ever meeting anyone from the Labour Party to discuss a gas power station project before the 2013 general election.

He had previously presented a gas power project to the Nationalist administration in 2008 but this was not taken up. Apap Bologna said he had talked to Lawrence Gonzi, George Pullicino, Austin Gatt and John Dalli about a proposal to have a gas-fired power station.

But interest waned when Pullicino did not even turn up for a meeting with the resources authority.

Queried about the similarities between the original gas project and the eventual Labour proposal and the deal secured by Electrogas, Apap Bologna insisted the original project was different.

He declined to comment on a presentation that had been made to the PN representatives in 2008, insisting it had been drawn up by British firm Gasol, which was roped in as a partner.

The project was eventually shelved.

Asked how the project was reactivated, Apap Bologna said that on 9 January 2013, the Labour Party came out with its energy plan.

“I thought ‘hey we have this project sitting there, why not reactivate it?’… I spoke to Yorgen Fenech... I had bought my first house from the Fenechs. I had bumped into him at a party. They know how to manage big projects, they have the means, so it made sense. In 2008, I had spoken to Mr Gasan. In 2013, it was George Fenech who presented the project to Gasan,” he testified.

Apap Bologna said GEM Holdings (Green Energy Malta) was set up. “We would be the green diamond of the Mediterranean,” he told the inquiry.

He denied having any discussions with Labour before the election. “As far as I know, nobody from my camp approached the Labour government,” Apap Bologna testified.

He also denied having participate in any meetings at Level 22 in Portomaso, when asked about this by Azzopardi.

Gasan statement

Meanwhile, in a statement from the Gasan Group, the company referred to the questioning of Paul Apap Bologna, during which lawyer Jason Azzopardi asserted that “it is a known fact” that Joe Gasan was organising private meetings with (the then Opposition Leader) Dr Joseph Muscat and other business leaders at Portomaso, prior to the 2013 election.

“Mr Gasan declares unequivocally that this is absolutely false and never happened. No such meetings were ever planned or held by Joe Gasan at any time. This assertion is a complete fabrication,” the statement read.

Previous sitting

In the previous sitting Superintendent George Cremona, head of the police Counter Terrorism Unit testified that the Maltese police had received a tip-off from their American counterparts in September last year of a weapon purchase on the dark web that was addressed to George Fenech at a Portomaso address.

George Fenech is the deceased father of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia inquiry: Malta police tipped off by Americans on dark web-bought silenced weapon sent to Portomaso address

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.