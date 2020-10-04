menu

66 new cases of coronavirus as family and work clusters remain primary source of infection

kurt_sansone
4 October 2020, 12:42pm
by Kurt Sansone
New COVID-19 infections have surged beyond 60 cases for two days in a row
Malta has registered 66 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the second day in a row that cases surpassed the 60 mark.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 47 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 473.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the 65 cases discovered yesterday, 15 were family members of previously known cases, five were direct contacts of other positive cases and 13 were contacts of positive work colleagues.

Two from yesterday’s cases were imported and four were related to social gatherings with other positive cases.

No details on the other cases from yesterday were given.

Malta has registered 3,270 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March, including 39 deaths.

