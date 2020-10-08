Students with disabilities should not be penalised by COVID-19 measures, parents association says

The Maltese Association for Parents of State School Students (MAPSSS) condemned the educational authorities for leaving students with disabilities without support of specialised teachers due to shortages.

MAPSSS said that the Education Ministry should not create a situation that puts vulnerable children in a disadvantageous position.

On Wednesday the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) said that it had been notified that a number of teachers who provide specific services, such as teachers for the visually and hearing impaired, early intervention services, as well as other important services being provided by National School Support Services (NSS) would stop providing such services due to COVID-19 operational and logistical matters.

“In its discussions with MEDE during the summer months, MAPSSS had asked for a holistic plan on how schools will be able to pursue their mission of supporting vulnerable children and their families psychologically, socially and academically,” MAPSSS said.

The association said it agreed with the CRPD that COVID-10 school measures should not come at the expense of students with a disability or those that required specific support.

