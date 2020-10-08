menu

Electricity supplied from renewable sources increased 10% last year

Energy produced by renewable sources made up 8.2% of electricity supply in Malta last year, a 10% increase • Power stations were responsible for 67.8% of electricity generation

kurt_sansone
8 October 2020, 1:46pm
by Kurt Sansone
Solar panels were responsible for the vast majority of renewable energy generated last year, which was up by 10%
The electricity supply from renewable sources increased by 10% last year with the primary source being photovoltaic panels.

Renewable energy made up 8.2% of electricity supply in Malta, with power plants contributing 67.8% of electricity. The interconnector with Sicily was used to import 24% of electricity.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office on Thursday showed that the months of July and August last year had the highest demand for electricity –504MW and 485MW.

The NSO said that in 2019, carbon dioxide emissions from power plant sources increased by 6% over the situation in 2018.

