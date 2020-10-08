Electricity supplied from renewable sources increased 10% last year

The electricity supply from renewable sources increased by 10% last year with the primary source being photovoltaic panels.

Renewable energy made up 8.2% of electricity supply in Malta, with power plants contributing 67.8% of electricity. The interconnector with Sicily was used to import 24% of electricity.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office on Thursday showed that the months of July and August last year had the highest demand for electricity –504MW and 485MW.

The NSO said that in 2019, carbon dioxide emissions from power plant sources increased by 6% over the situation in 2018.