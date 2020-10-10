menu

Bernard Grech PN leadership campaign auditor's report published

Grech had promised to publish an auditor's review of his crowdfunded campaign

matthew_agius
10 October 2020, 1:16pm
by Matthew Agius
PN leader Bernard Grech
PN and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech spent €36,437 on his electoral campaign to become Nationalist Party leader, according to documents released earlier today.

The auditor's review of the campaign team's financial report, covering the period from August 27 to October 7, was signed off by accountant Beppe Muscat.

Grech had promised to publish an audit of his campaign expenses when he launched a crowdfunding drive to fund his electoral campaign. Grech trounced his rival, Adrian Delia, in the election last week.

Grech’s crowdfunder raised €51,410. He incurred €36,437 in expenses, leaving a balance of €14,973 which will be donated to the PN, Grech said.

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
