60 NGOs condemn woodland grant to hunters

Spazji Miftuħa, a coalition of more than 60 NGOs and groups, has condemned the way the government recently gifted vast swathes of public land to hunters, saying it had “bulldozed over public opinion.”

The government signed off management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa to the hunters' federation FKNK on Friday.

“The unethical and disrespectful way Minister Ian Borg, Minister Aaron Farrugia and Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius signed an agreement behind everybody’s backs only proves their wrongdoing,” said the coalition in a statement on Saturday.

In reaction to an “overwhelming” response by the general public, Spazji Miftuħa said it would be organising several walks in Miżieb on Sunday 11th October. It encouraged the public to enjoy the beauty of nature and promised another event would happen soon.

Hunters' organisation "not consulted"

On the other side of the issue, hunting organisation Kaċċaturi San Ubertu released a statement to clarify its position, saying that it had not been consulted.

“Kaċċaturi San Ubertu believes in the right of every citizen to the enjoyment of public land as well as the controlled and manged used of certain lands to allow different sectors to practise their respective hobbies.” Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said this belief applied to the Natura 2000 site at Għadira s-Safra which it manages as a nature reserve which is open to everyone.

The organisation said it welcomed the agreement “because it is a step which shows the trust by the authorities in an organisation of hunters and trappers to manage public land.” But it pointed out that, contrary to what was being said, it had never been involved or consulted in the process. It clarified that as an autonomous voluntary organisation, none of its members were allowed in these sites.

Kaċċaturi San Ubertu said it “believes that every Maltese citizen has an equal right to enter any public land, without discrimination or restriction on who and when.” Whilst agreeing that there should be an organisation responsible for the site, it asked the authorities not to grant access rights exclusively to those responsible for the site and to ensure that there is no entrance fee charged.

“In the name of its 3000 members, Kaċċaturi San Ubertu hopes the government will listen to these requests,” it said.