menu

Nadur residents who risk losing their homes lodge cautions over Navarra land registration

Nadur residents have put the Lands Authority on notice after the Stagno Navarra family filed a formal registration for land in the locality

nicole_meilak
13 October 2020, 5:30pm
by Nicole Meilak

After an application by the Stagno Navarra family to register Nadur land under their title, residents have been filing cautions with the Lands Authority in the hopes of challenging the registration.

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat revealed this during today's parliamentary questions session. 

Responding to a question put forward by Kevin Cutajar, Muscat confirmed that while the ministry has no competence to remove this registration, residents have been filing cautions in objection to the application. 

A caution, filed through the Lands Registration Agency, allows residents to file formal objections to registrations so long as the person lodging the caution has a right or interest in the property.

Earlier in March, residents in Nadur were confronted by lawyers on behalf of the Stagno Navarra family, claiming that their property belongs to the family.

It wasn't until September of this year that the landowners filed a request to the government to register their 17th century fiefdom title, covering a total of 18,500sq.m of land in Nadur.

The Stagno Navarra family have been eyeing the land since 1992, claiming that their direct lineage to the Navarra fief allows for the formal registration of the land under their name.

Dubbing it a "premature decision", Alex Muscat admitted that he was not happy with the way the registration took place and assumed that the Lands Registry would not accept the application. 

READ ALSO: Gozo landowners seek registration of 17th century fiefdom’s lands in Nadur

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
€5 million regeneration project for Marsaxlokk's il-Magħluq
National

€5 million regeneration project for Marsaxlokk's il-Magħluq
Nicole Meilak
Nadur residents who risk losing their homes lodge cautions over Navarra land registration
National

Nadur residents who risk losing their homes lodge cautions over Navarra land registration
Nicole Meilak
Over 50,000 visitors at Manoel Island between July and September
National

Over 50,000 visitors at Manoel Island between July and September
MaltaToday Staff
Over 17,000 live in overcrowded households, living conditions survey finds
National

Over 17,000 live in overcrowded households, living conditions survey finds
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.