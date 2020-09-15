Gozo landowners seek registration of 17th century fiefdom’s lands in Nadur

The landowners of an immense swathe of land in Nadur have formally requested that the government register their 17th century fiefdom title under the Land Registration Act.

The Gozo land is worth millions and includes a quarry near Qala that was once proposed for the construction of a cruise-liner terminal.

The lands total 18,500sq.m in Nadur and are known as ic-Cens.

The lands form part of the Abbazia di Sant’ Antonio delli Navarra, a foundation created in 1675 by the Rabat noblewoman Cosmana Navarra for her male heirs. When the title fell into abeyance, the meagre rents charged to the farmers who lived on the land were administered by a church vicar.

Since 1992, the Stagno Navarra family – which claims direct lineage to the Navarra fief – has been attempting to wrest control of the lands away from the Church.

Why Gozitans are scared of losing their homes to a 17th century fiefdom What is the story behind the way this business group has taken control of lands in Qala, and in Nadur?

The Maltese Archdiocese was in court right up until 2013 contesting the right of the late Richard Stagno Navarra to be recognised as the ‘rector’ of the Abbazia.

Stagno Navarra had since 1992 been attempting to lease the land to Berrachimp Ltd, a company owned by then magistrate Dennis Montebello.

But after 2013, under Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Maltese Church recognised a new rector proposed by the Stagno Navarras, the lawyer Patrick Valentino, the partner of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, daughter of retired magistrate Dennis Montebello. The latter is a business partner with the Stagno Navarras and Gozo lawyer Carmelo Galea in the company Carravan, the vehicle used by the Abbazia to transfer its lands to a commercial company.

For just €200,000, in February 2017 the Maltese Church brokered a deal in which the Abbazia would no longer be bound by the foundation deed, which suggested that any emphyteutical lease of the land would not require the Archdiocese’s rubber-stamp.

The €200,000 – paid by the Carravan business partners – are supposed to be used by the Church to fulfil pious acts in the name of Cosmana Navarra, as requested in the Abbazia foundational deed.

And since 2017, the Abbazia has been transferring lands inside the Qala development zone to Carravan – specifically a 23,000sq.m piece of land at Ghar Boffa, for the annual concession of €43,000. Another 28,000sq.m tract at Tas-Sajtun was also transferred on an annual concession of €35,000.

Concurrently, the Planning Authority has green-lit three applications at Ghar Boffa for a row of housing that will include 85 apartments over three storeys, and 78 garages, presented by business associates of Gozitan property entrepreneur Joe Portelli, known for the Mercury House high-rise.