Nurses union warns of disastrous situation as COVID-19 cases rise

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has warned that a huge number of COVID-19 cases will be “catastrophic” to both the health sector and the economy.



MUMN's president Paul Pace expressed concern at the increase in COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis, saying that this increase will negatively affect all hospital patients and staff.

In a statement issued this morning, the MUMN said the rising numbers of infections will result in more hospital admissions, more COVID-19 outbreaks in healthcare settings and “will definitely have a negative impact on all hospitals including primary care, elderly institutions and Mater Dei Hospital to the detriment of the patients and the staff.”

Pressure on the existing nursing work force especially in ITU is already having an adverse effect. Despite having 75 ITU beds at Mater Dei Hospital and 25 ITU beds at Gozo General Hospital, MUMN said it “would like to inform all the public that there are no sufficiently trained nurses available for such a huge number of ITU beds in both hospitals.”

“Every ITU bed requires highly specialised nurses to manage ventilators and provide intensive nursing care,” said the union. The MUMN said it has requested a meeting with MDH management on the issue. “Ultimately the nurses will suffer, with the patient paying the ultimate price,” it said.

MUMN appealed to the public to adhere to rules about handwashing, social distancing and wearing of masks, and to the government to enforce them. It also asked the government to consider other measures which other European countries are following.