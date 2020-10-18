COVID-19: 1,347 active cases as new cases number 142

142 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,347.

2,404 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs standing at 297,765.

52 new recoveries were registered, with a total of 3,236 total recoveries since the pandemic started.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began stands at 4,628.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases 46 were family members of previously known cases, 18 cases were contact of positive work colleagues.

Three cases were from the Paceville cluster, nine were direct contacts with other positive cases and four were from social gatherings with other positive cases.