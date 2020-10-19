BOV's Żabbar branch closed, after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Bank of Valletta's Żabbar branch has been temporarily closed for disinfection after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Monday, BOV said that the Żabbar branch will be thoroughly sanitised, and will reopen when it has been deemed safe to do so for the safety of its customers and staff.

The bank said the authorities will contact those individuals who might have been exposed to the contagion as part of their contact tracing protocol.

The night safe facility of this branch is also unavailable until further notice.

The Gżira and Marsa branches are also closed due to COVID-19 cases, while the Hamrun branch is offering limited services.

BOV encouraged its customers to limit the risk of contagion by using its ATMs, internet banking, mobile banking, BOV Pay, debit and credit cards for their banking and payment needs.

Customers requiring non-cash related services such as home loans, personal loans, investments, account opening and applications for new internet banking services can call on 2131 2020 or send an email on [email protected]