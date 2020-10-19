menu

Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli co-opted into parliament

New MPs Clyde Caruana and Miriam Dalli will represent the second district and fourth district respectively  

karl_azzopardi
19 October 2020, 6:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Former MEP Miriam Dalli and former Prime Minister Chief Aid were co-opted into parliament on Monday.

The motion for their co-option was forwarded by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Newly made MP Clyde Caruana will be representing the second district after former PM Joseph Muscat’s resignation from parliament.

Miriam Dalli will be representing the fourth district following the resignation from parliament by Etienne Grech.

In a short speech, Caruana said that he would do his utmost to serve the people.

Miriam Dalli said that she will be giving her all to voice people’s concerns at the country’s highest institution.

