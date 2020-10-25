Abela condemns beach crowding in St Julian's, reiterates that situation is 'under control'

PM Robert Abela expressed his disappointment after the 11pm bar curfew saw large crowds gather in St George's Bay, despite COVID-19 regulations calling for social distance and minimising social gatherings.

In a political gathering in Gozo, Abela admitted that he felt frustrated when he saw photos making the rounds on social media of large crowds gathering at a St Julian's beach.

"From one side, we're implementing measures in a way that minimised the impact on the economy; we're doing this with the least amount of restrictive measures while safeguarding people's health, but at the same time there are others who are irresponsible, they don't understand the seriousness of the situation," he said.

"We do restrictions, such as the closing of bars, and then after the time of closure people congregate in a bay instead of going home. The message isn't arriving."

He again said that the situation in Malta is under control, but warned against people's lax behaviour when it comes to following guidelines.

"We have a situation that is under control, but we also have a situation where we cannot relax. Each and every one of us will determine how much we must increase restrictions or how much we will be able to go on normally with our lives while protecting the lives of people," he said.

Abela emphasised the balance between the economy and people's health. "I always strive for a balance - but our ability to keep this balance, and until now we have kept this balance, depends on how much each and everyone of us takes responsibility."

Two weeks ago new measures were put into place to help inhibit the spread of COVID-19. These measures include mandatory mask use, an 11pm curfew for bars and każini, and increased enforcement around Malta.

Read more: [WATCH] New COVID-19 restrictions: Bars, każini to close at 11pm, facemasks must be worn everywhere