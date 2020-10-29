menu

Tributes pour in for Jesuit priest Lino Cardona

Jesuit priest Lino Cardona, 76, dies from COVID-19

karl_azzopardi
29 October 2020, 5:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Lino Caruana, 76, died from COVID-19 on Thursday
Jesuit priest Lino Cardona, 76, has died from COVID-19.

Cardona's death was announced on Facebook by fellow priest Paul Chetcuti.

“Just received news of Fr Cardona's passing away to better pastures. He is now with the Lord he loved and served in so many. Keep him in your prayer,” Chetcuti wrote.

Friends, colleagues and former students paid their tributes on the Facebook post.

Cardona tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and spent his last days at Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU ward. He was using a ventilator.

Just received news of Fr Cardona's passing away to better pastures. He is now with the Lord he loved and served in so many. Keep him in your prayers.

Posted by Paul Chetcuti on Thursday, October 29, 2020

Commenting on Chetcuti’s post, people spoke about their experiences with the deceased priest and how he helped them as an educator and family friend.

“Fr Lino will be very missed by all our family. He played a huge part in all our special occasions and officiated at our family weddings and bereavements,” one commenter said.

“May he now rest in peace after a life of helping others amongst whom the most vulnerable at Dar tal-Providenza,” another said.

His death was also confirmed by the Jesuits service in Malta.

With sadness we announce the passing of dear Fr Lino Cardona a short while ago. Rest in pace dear Lino. UPDATE: Further...

Posted by Jesuits in Malta - Euro-Mediterranean Province on Thursday, October 29, 2020

“On Monday, 26th October, 2020, after a swab, he tested positive for Covid-19 and taken to Mater Dei Hospital and put in the ITU as he was in need to be supported with a ventilator. He passed away this afternoon. May the Lord grant him eternal rest,” it said.

His funeral Mass will take place tomorrow Friday at 10.30am at the Naxxar Parish Church.

Cardona becomes the third COVID-19 related death on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Two coronavirus deaths, including 66-year-old who lost 21-day battle at ITU

 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
