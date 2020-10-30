President’s Fun Run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual President’s Fun Run fund raiser will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Office of the President said it had held discussions in recent days about the possibility of organizing the fun run in the form of a walk in through different localities.

“It was decided that this year the event will not be taking place,” the statement read.

Last year’s edition of the fun run was postponed due to bad weather, and was held in January.

The Fun Run is one of the annual activities held in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

The MCCFF is facing mounting difficulties because of the pandemic, with a number of annual events like Rockestra being cancelled due to restrictions.

This has led to a decline in donations to the MCCFF, a charity that provides financial and material support for sufferers of severe chronic illnesses.

