menu

President’s Fun Run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Idea to organize fun run in the form of a walk through different localities scrapped

karl_azzopardi
30 October 2020, 10:21am
by Karl Azzopardi

The annual President’s Fun Run fund raiser will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Office of the President said it had held discussions in recent days about the possibility of organizing the fun run in the form of a walk in through different localities.

“It was decided that this year the event will not be taking place,” the statement read.

Last year’s edition of the fun run was postponed due to bad weather, and was held in January.

The Fun Run is one of the annual activities held in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

The MCCFF is facing mounting difficulties because of the pandemic, with a number of annual events like Rockestra being cancelled due to restrictions.

This has led to a decline in donations to the MCCFF, a charity that provides financial and material support for sufferers of severe chronic illnesses.

READ ALSO: Community Chest Fund faces mounting difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
68-year-old dies from COVID-19
National

68-year-old dies from COVID-19
Karl Azzopardi
President’s Fun Run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
National

President’s Fun Run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Karl Azzopardi
Valletta residents wake up to find cars destroyed and crashed into on Marsamxett Road
National

Valletta residents wake up to find cars destroyed and crashed into on Marsamxett Road
Karl Azzopardi
Millions in profit, zero employees: Malta is hotspot for ghost banking operations
National

Millions in profit, zero employees: Malta is hotspot for ghost banking operations
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.