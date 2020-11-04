menu

University of Malta graduations postponed

Graduations postponed after university says it would be impossible to host ceremonies without excluding family members and friends from attending due to COVID-19 health restrictions

karl_azzopardi
4 November 2020, 5:04pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The University of Malta has informed graduands that this year’s graduations have been postponed.

The university said that with current health restrictions, it would not be possible to host the ceremonies for 3,500 students graduating.

“This would mean excluding family members and friends from attending,” a statement read.

Consulting with the University student council (KSU), the majority of student organizations cited their preference in hosting the graduation ceremonies at a later date.

“The majority of students’ societies reported a preference for graduation ceremonies to be held at a later time when they can be organised with the same solemnity as in previous years,” it said.

Despite the postponement of the ceremonies, all graduands will receive their degree or diploma scroll date 20 November 2020.

Whilst congratulating all graduands on their achievement, University Rector, Alfred J Vella, augured that the University will eventually be in a position to host the ceremonies in a special and memorable way that such an event deserves.

