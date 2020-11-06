Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 73

Two more people have died of COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The first case was a 75-year-old man who tested positive on 14 October and was admitted to hospital a day later at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit on Thursday.

The second case was a 90-year-old woman who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 31 October and tested positive the same day. She also died at the hospital.

This brings the death toll up to 73.

Malta has registered eight deaths since Wednesday. On Thursday alone, two deaths were reported.

The ministry expressed sympathy with both families relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

