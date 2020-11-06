menu

Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 73

A 75-year-old and a 90-year-old are Malta's latest COVID-19 victims.

laura_calleja
6 November 2020, 7:43am
by Laura Calleja

Two more people have died of COVID-19, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The first case was a 75-year-old man who tested positive on 14 October and was admitted to hospital a day later at Mater Dei’s Intensive Therapy Unit on Thursday.

The second case was a 90-year-old woman who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 31 October and tested positive the same day. She also died at the hospital.

This brings the death toll up to 73.

Malta has registered eight deaths since Wednesday. On Thursday alone, two deaths were reported.

The ministry expressed sympathy with both families relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 174 new cases, five deaths in 24 hours

More in National
Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 73
National

Two new COVID-19 deaths pushes tally up to 73
Laura Calleja
PN treasurer’s election cancelled over lack of due diligence
National

PN treasurer’s election cancelled over lack of due diligence
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] FIAU Chairman appointed illegally, Bernard Grech says
National

[WATCH] FIAU Chairman appointed illegally, Bernard Grech says
Karl Azzopardi
900 apply for Malta Tourism Authority’s contact tracing scheme
National

900 apply for Malta Tourism Authority’s contact tracing scheme
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.