54-year-old man is Malta's 71st COVID-19 victim

A 54-year-old man is Malta’s 71st victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon.

The man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 25 October and tested positive for the virus the same day. He died earlier today in the ITU.

The man had underlying health conditions.

Earlier on Thursday, Malta registered its 70th death, a 75-year-old man.

In the last 24 hours alone, six people have died from COVID-19.

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.