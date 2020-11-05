menu

54-year-old man is Malta's 71st COVID-19 victim

Health ministry announces Malta’s 71st COVID-19 related death • Latest victim is the sixth death in 24 hours

laura_calleja
5 November 2020, 1:33pm
by Laura Calleja

A 54-year-old man is Malta’s 71st victim of coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday afternoon.

The man was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 25 October and tested positive for the virus the same day. He died earlier today in the ITU.

The man had underlying health conditions.

Earlier on Thursday, Malta registered its 70th death, a 75-year-old man.

In the last 24 hours alone, six people have died from COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: 174 new cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The ministry expressed sympathy with the man’s relatives and called on everyone to follow the health authorities’ guidelines.

