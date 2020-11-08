COVID-19: Two new deaths announced, 102 new cases

Malta has registered 102 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, the health authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry's Facebook page shows that there were 103 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,962.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Earlier today Malta registered its 76th death, a 91-year-old woman. The woman was being treated at the Good Samaritan Hospital after testing positive on 31 October. She died earlier today.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases 32 were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with positive cases and another two were from social gatherings.

2,942 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 361,398 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 7141 cases of the virus since the start of the outbreak in March.

COVID-19 takes two more victims

The health ministry has confirmed that two more patients have died while positive for COVID-19. The first patient was a 79-year-old who tested positive two days ago on 6 November. He died earlier today while at Mater Dei hospital.

The second case involves a 71-year-old man who was confirmed positive for the virus on 31 October. He too died earlier today at Mater Dei hospital.

Total COVID-19 deaths now stand at 78.

The ministry extends their condolences to the families of the victims and appeal to the public to follow all health measures.