Joseph Muscat will be parte civile in Egrant perjury charges

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat is to be represented as parte civile in a case of perjury, charges of which will be filed against former police inspector Jonathan Ferris and another person.

Muscat said on Facebook that the persons will be arraigned on the charges connected to the Egrant affair, which was the subject of a magisterial inquiry he requested back in 2017.

Muscat requested the investigation after his wife was alleged by the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia of having been the owner of a secret Panamanian company, Egrant, set up by Nexia BT together with two companies belonging to his former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

“More than two years since it was confirmed that a planned lie, with false documentation and signatures, plotted by several people to destabilise me and my wife, as well as the country, the authorities have taken steps vis-à-vis two persons, as directed in the conclusions of an independent magisterial inquiry I had requested.

“Throughout this period, and when I was PM, I never requested actions that could have been interpreted as pressure to implement the decisions of this magisterial inquiry, to allow the authorities all the room required to work as they see fit.”

Muscat said he hoped investigations will be carried out about this case “to show who was the mind behind the whole plan. I hope that the people brought will collaborate to know the whole truth and who other people are involved, including those who are still hiding behind their profession.”