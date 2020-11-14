AD+PD launches new logo to symbolise party's ethos

“A better society and a greener and brighter future” is green political party AD+PD’s ethos, and this has now been immortalised in its new logo.

The graphic identity, created by professional graphic designers, is a stylised sunflower, joining together the colours green, orange, and yellow, associated with AD and PD prior to the merging of the parties into one, Green and progressive party. The circle recalls the sun, which together with the sunflower is a longstanding symbol of Green and Ecologist parties in Europe.

The new party, a merger of Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) and the Partit Demokratiku (PD) has launched a rebranding exercise as part of its new corporate image.

“Together is better. In a polarised and tribal political culture, we stand together with one aim of contributing to a better society and a greener and brighter future," said AD+PD in a statement marking the logo's rollout. "A society of cooperation over a race to the bottom. We believe that there cannot be progress without social equality, responsibility and sustainability. We believe in top class accessible public services such as public transport, housing, inclusive education, public health and safety in our localities. These requirements need sustainable financing and progressive taxation systems,” it said.

Highlighting their aim for a “brighter and better society…a truly democratic, secular and progressive society where diversity is celebrated and protected within a context of pluralism, reciprocal respect and civil liberties,” AD+PD said they believe that ecology is a holistic chain in support of sustainable development, the protection of the environment and animal welfare and rights.

“We support the struggles of local communities to defend their quality of life against overdevelopment,” added the party, saying it would continue working for a “Green New Deal” and arguing that economic, environmental and social issues are not standalone issues but intertwined.

The party said its vision of a “brighter tomorrow” meant the strengthening of a participative and pluralistic democracy based on the rule of law, subsidiarity, adequate checks and balances to ensure a separation between constitutional powers and legal safeguards which serve as effective deterrents against corruption and the dominance of economic interests and egoistic lobby groups. “This requires electoral reform, greater autonomy of the judiciary from government, clear distinction between the state and political parties and complete separation between state and church. In a world marked by globalisation democracy can only be safeguarded through more integration and the strengthening of the EU’s democratic and representative structures.”