COVID-19: 173 new cases, 135 recoveries

Malta has registered 173 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 135 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,133.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 32 cases were family members of previously known cases, 14 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contact with positive cases, and two were from social gatherings.

On Tuesday evening, two more persons died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll up to 103.

3,380 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 392,043 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 8,420 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.