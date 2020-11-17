Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Tuesday

The health ministry has announced two new COVID-19 deaths.

The first death was that of an 83-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus on 6 November. He died on Monday evening at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second death was a 70-year-old woman who tested positive on 20 October. She died on Tuesday morning.

Deaths now stand at 103.

The health ministry did not say that the victims had underlying health conditions.

110 new cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities announced earlier on Tuesday.

161 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total of active cases to 2,097.

