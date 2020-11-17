menu

Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Tuesday

Two elderly people die from COVID-19

karl_azzopardi
17 November 2020, 8:41pm
by Karl Azzopardi

The health ministry has announced two new COVID-19 deaths.

The first death was that of an 83-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus on 6 November. He died on Monday evening at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second death was a 70-year-old woman who tested positive on 20 October. She died on Tuesday morning.

Deaths now stand at 103. 

The health ministry did not say that the victims had underlying health conditions.

110 new cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities announced earlier on Tuesday.

161 recoveries were also registered, bringing the total of active cases to 2,097.

READ ALSO | COVID-19: 110 new cases, 161 recoveries

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Tuesday
National

Two COVID-19 deaths registered on Tuesday
Karl Azzopardi
11.5% of students failed to turn up at school on Monday
National

11.5% of students failed to turn up at school on Monday
Karl Azzopardi
FIAU chairperson’s appointment has to be ‘regularised’, Speaker rules
National

FIAU chairperson’s appointment has to be ‘regularised’, Speaker rules
Kurt Sansone
European Commission secures fifth COVID-19 vaccine contract
National

European Commission secures fifth COVID-19 vaccine contract
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.