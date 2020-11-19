Beppe Fenech Adami condemns government silence over prison inmate death

Beppe Fenech Adami has criticised Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri's silence in the wake of another death at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The Nationalist Party home affairs spokesperson said on Thursday that yet another death at the prison highlighted the "absolute" failure of government's reform at the correctional facility. He said the minister's "inaction" rendered him "politically responsible" for what is happening at the prison.

Fenech Adami was reacting to the news that a 25-year-old Pakistani inmate was found dead in his cell, early Thursday morning.

The correctional services agency said there was no indication of suspicious activity, suggesting that the young man had died in his sleep. A magisterial inquiry is underway.

More than 10 prisoners have been found dead in their cell over the past two years. The results of the respective inquiries are not public and it is unclear whether they have even been concluded.

Fenech Adami said the number of deaths has raised concerns over events unfolding at the CCF. He called on the minister to take the necessary action and ensure these tragedies do not happen again.

"Minister Byron Camilleri must understand that every life, even of a person in prison, is precious. He must understand that no one should lose their life because of administrative systems that have failed," Fenech Adami said.

The military methods of discipline introduced by Prisons Director Alex Dalli over the past couple of years have raised eyebrows amid claims of undignified measures intended to break prisoners.

Dalli has publicly defended his actions, insisting he has brought order to the place and eradicated drug use.