New cases continue into triple digits with 102 cases registered overnight

Health authorities have confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19.

With 89 recoveries, total active cases have moved upwards to 2,159.

Total deaths remain at 111, with no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

From yesterday's cases, 31 were family members of previously known cases, 14 were contacts of positive work colleagues, and 8 cases were from direct contacts with other positive cases.

Today's cases are still being investigated.