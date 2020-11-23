[WATCH] Vertical garden gives Marsa-Hamrun bypass a splash of green

A vertical garden covering 350 metres of concrete retaining wall at the Marsa-Hamrun bypass is nearing completion,

In an investment of €500,000, the green wall will be longer than the length of three football grounds, and situated on the southbound carriageway of the bypass in Santa Venera.

Infrastructure Malta launched this project in collaboration with Ambjent Malta earlier this year. Weather permitting, all works will be ready next month.

The material used for the wall’s structure was manufactured using eco-friendly, recyclable materials and specifically designed to reduce the risk of damage to the concrete retaining wall behind it.

An automatic drip irrigation system, connected to a reservoir built by Infrastructure Malta in the vicinity, has also been installed to ensure plants are sufficiently watered.

Security cameras aimed at deterring theft and vandalism have also been installed.

The green wall will house 27,600 plants.

Contractors will be tasked with upkeep for several years.

Infrastructure Malta and Ambjent Malta will be studying the development of this vertical garden to assess the feasibility of introducing this kind of green infrastructure in other public spaces as well.

In the meantime, Infrastructure Malta is also working with the Institute for the Creative Arts of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) to set up an outdoor art gallery in another section of the same wall at the Marsa-Hamrun Bypass.

The environment minister Aaron Farrugia said that the proposal for the project was forwarded by Ambjent Malta.

“Green walls provide multiple benefits in urban areas. They serve as potential ecological stepping stones for insects and pollinators between rural and urban environments; reduce noise pollution, contribute to cooler micro-climates, reduce air pollution, and improve the experience of those who live and work in urban areas,” Farrugia said.