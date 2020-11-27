Mizzi refuses to answer questions, former MFSA chief testifies before Caruana Galizia inquiry

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continued on Friday, with testimony from former minister Konrad Mizzi and former Malta Financial Services Authority chief Joseph Cuschieri.

Mizzi refused to answer any of the questions put to him, after having announced he would not testify in the public inquiry, insisting the exercise has been politicised.

Mizzi, whose secret Panamanian company was revealed by Caruana Galizia in March 2016, accused the public inquiry of being politicised by key PN members playing a crucial role in the inquiry – a reference to MPs Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi, lawyers of the Caruana Galizia family.

But on Friday Michael Mallia, Abigail Lofaro and Joseph Said Pullicino ordered the former minister to appear before the board at 9:30am.

Former MFSA chief executive Joseph Cuschieri also testified, although the questions put to him by the judges appeared to be of no consuquence to the matter of the climate that preceded the Caruana Galizia assassination.

In the previous sitting Superintendent Keith Arnaud testified that data extracted by Europol from Fenech’s devices would shortly be presented as evidence in the compilation of evidence against the murder suspect. The rest of Arnaud's testimony was behind closed doors.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.