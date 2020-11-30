Ombudsman should have executive power to impose sanctions on bodies that do not comply - Bernard Grech

The ombudsman should be given the executive power to request information from investigating bodies, with the power to impose sanctions in cases of non-compliance, PN leader Bernard Grech said.

Grech met with Ombudsman Anthony Mifsud on Monday morning, on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the institution in Malta.

“The fact that several people request the assistance of the Office of the Ombudsman means that this institution gives a sense of hope to the citizen and that is precisely why its credibility is fundamental to our country because the people are put his trust in it,” Grech said.

Grech said that this was also in the context of the public, who had a right to good governance. “This should be enshrined in our constitution because it alone truly offers every person a sense of serenity and tranquillity in working institutions,” he said.

Grech said that the right to good governance as a basic principle in the constitution would mean that an individual would be given an effective legal tool to exercise this right and thus be able to hold authorities accountable.

"It is, therefore, time for politicians to give their commitment so that where the Ombudsman's Office does not have the executive power to request information from the bodies it is investigating, it will be given more power to that information, with the power to impose sanctions in case of non-compliance,” Grech said.