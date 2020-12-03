It’s a ‘day in the life’ for both PM and Naomi on International Day of Disability

Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied to the House of Representatives by Naomi Pace Gasan, 19, to mark International Day for Persons with Disability.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia addressed the House to say that disabled people have a big role to play in the country’s decision-making process and in society.

Farrugia mentioned the contribution made by Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar, who is sight-impaired.

Pace Gasan, who has Down’s Syndrome, accompanied the PM throughout the day as he carried out his official duties. In parliament, Abela said it was a privilege to have Pace Gasan accompanying him during the day. “You have a lot to give in the workplace,” the PM said, speaking of the conversation he had with Naomi over her future job opportunities.

Abela said Malta still had a lot to strive for despite its leap in disability rights. “We must, and we will be doing more,” he said.

He also announced his intention of spending a day at school with Naomi, after her invititation.