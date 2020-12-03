menu

It’s a ‘day in the life’ for both PM and Naomi on International Day of Disability

Naomi Pace Gasan highlights disability rights and the importance of jobs on  International Day for Persons with Disability

karl_azzopardi
Last updated on 3 December 2020, 7:52am
by Karl Azzopardi
Naomi Pace Gasan in a selfie with the Prime Minister Robert Abela in his official car as they made their way to one of the events attended on Wednesday
Prime Minister Robert Abela was accompanied to the House of Representatives by Naomi Pace Gasan, 19, to mark International Day for Persons with Disability.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia addressed the House to say that disabled people have a big role to play in the country’s decision-making process and in society.

Farrugia mentioned the contribution made by Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar, who is sight-impaired.

Pace Gasan, who has Down’s Syndrome, accompanied the PM throughout the day as he carried out his official duties. In parliament, Abela said it was a privilege to have Pace Gasan accompanying him during the day. “You have a lot to give in the workplace,” the PM said, speaking of the conversation he had with Naomi over her future job opportunities.

Naomi Pace Gasan with PM Robert Abela in parliament
Abela said Malta still had a lot to strive for despite its leap in disability rights. “We must, and we will be doing more,” he said.

He also announced his intention of spending a day at school with Naomi, after her invititation.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
