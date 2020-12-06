Bernard Grech lays out proposed divorce law amendments

Opposition leader Bernard Grech touched on several proposals for divorce law reforms, including the removal of the four-year waiting period befor being granted divorce.

“The Prime Minister has already made two statements in which he said he wants to introduce amendments to the law - but these have only been words. Over a month later these statements have not produced anything concrete,” Grech said.

He suggested the introduction of a clear mechanism on maintenance payments, so that these payments are based on clear calculations and points of reference.

Grech pointed towards the Civil Courts, commenting on the limited number of people working in this area. “We have a lot of backlog. We can’t be in a situation where those suffering from domestic violence have to wait weeks, sometimes months, before seeing their children. These decisions should be taken as quickly as possible.”

On domestic violence Grech made reference to the recent GREVIO report, which signalled certain deficiencies in judicial handling of domestic violence. “They said that the courts aren’t doing enough, that the police aren’t doing enough. We can’t have more women remaining subject to abuse, to violence, simply because they are women.”

He thanked police officials for doing their job, expressing paprticular solidarity with prison guards facing dangerous situations on a daily basis. However, he then directed his anger towards Corradino Prisons Director Alex Dalli.

“His leadership has completely abandoned any sense of dignotiy for prisoners. Through his leadership we have seen 11 deaths in only a few months, and the disciplinary methods being used are similar to those similar to the times of the Inquisition,” he said.

“This is the level of arrogance in this administration. Everyone says what he wants because he feels a sense of impunity. The Prime Minister has no control over what is going on around him. This sense of arrogance is being reflected in the way [Alex Dalli] is running the Prison, running it as if it's a fiefdom.”