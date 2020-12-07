139 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

139 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday.

The health ministry also said that four new deaths were registered, bringing the total number of deaths to 155.

Active cases stand at 2,007, while the total number of cases stands at 10,659.

With 101 new recoveries, total recoveries number 8,497.

3,192 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 448,586.

While today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases 26 were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues and five were from direct contact with other positive cases.