Maltese government to move amended laws for quicker divorce

The Maltese government will be presenting amendments to its divorce law, reducing the mandatory separation period of four years.

The Bill, approved by Cabinet on Wednesday afternoon, will be presented by the parliametary secretary for reforms and equality Rosianne Cuatajar to the House of Representatives.

The Nationalist Party has expressed cautious support for the Bill.

The government said the Bill’s amendments were the result of detailed legal analysis, and said the proposed legal changes would remove stumbling blocks to address better the realities of Maltese families.

Divorce was introduced in Malta by a popular referendum in 2011, but was only available after four years of marital separation. The period of separation will be drastically reduced.

“This is a government whose reforms are improving the quality of life for the Maltese and Gozitans... we are committed not to sweep under the carpet the realities faced by these families.”