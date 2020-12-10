No action taken against illegalities to owning of dangerous animals

No legal action has been taken against illegalities with regard to owning of dangerous animals by the Veterinary Department, the Auditor General has revealed in his annual report.

Ownership of dangerous species in Malta was unregulated until 2016, when owners had to register the dangerous species in their possession. However, by mid-October 2020, there were still six persons, owning in aggregate 66 species, that were considered as dangerous, who had not yet fulfilled all their obligations with regard to the said legislation.

The Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) has confirmed that no legal action was taken against them, stating they were slowly complying.

“Confiscation of dangerous species kept on illegal premises does carry various limitations, including the wellbeing of the animals, lack of adequate resources at the Department and the financial costs involved. Thus, NAO recommends that the possibility of imposing penalties on the defaulting keepers should be considered to act as a deterrent,” the National Auidit Office said.

But the legal notice regulating the keeping of these animals does not include such penalties. Still, under regulation 18 of the law, any person who contravenes the rules can face penalties.

“As it stands today, the confiscation of dangerous species which are kept on illegal premises is an offence punishable under these regulations and its penalties are found under Article 45 of Cap. 439 Animal Welfare Act. Therefore, if someone is keeping a dangerous animal illegally, the penalties for this offence are stipulated under Article 45 of Cap. 439. Furthermore, the latter also provides that any expenses related to the confiscation, impounding, seizure and/or disposal of any animal or object, shall be fully borne by the contravenor.”

The animal health and welfare department regulates compliance on animal health, animal welfare, feed and food law. Its two directorates are split between the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) and the Animal Welfare, Promotion and Services Directorate (AWPSD).

The VRD, with a staff complement of 78 employees, is responsible for the welfare of farm, dangerous species and zoo animals, among others, and carries out inspections. The AWPSD, with 52 employees, safeguards the welfare of domestic animals, mainly through inspections and rescue by its ambulance service.

The VRD was found short of support officers, while most of its vets are foreigners who are unable to communicate in the Maltese language, revealing communication problems with the public. “There was also a high employee turnover rate among foreign veterinarians who used the Department simply to gain experience. It was also indicated that local veterinarians often opted not to work within VRD after they graduate [since] scholarships issued by the Ministry for Education did not oblige beneficiaries to work within the public service as an undertaking following the completion of the respective studies.”