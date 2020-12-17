Repubblika slams government hypocrisy in asking Mark Camilleri to resign

Repubblika has defended book council chair Mark Camilleri, insisting the government only sought his resignation when he contradicted the Prime Minister on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

The rule of law NGO said Camilleri had on various occasions in the past used “colourful language” despite being a public official and yet government has only now asked him to resign.

“The government was happy with Mark Camilleri and his style up until the point when he contradicted Prime Minister Robert Abela and said the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry should be allowed to continue,” Repubblika said.

Camilleri was asked to resign by the Education Ministry’s permanent secretary last night after an online spat with a lawyer representing murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in the public inquiry.

Permanent Secretary Frank Fabri said the language used by Camilleri was inappropriate for a public official. Camilleri, who chairs the National Book Council, has refused to resign.

The pressure group said it disagreed with the reason for Camilleri’s dismissal, insisting he was reacting to the “bullying tactics” of Fenech’s lawyer.

Repubblika pointed out that the administration never asked public officials such as Jason Micallef, Glenn Bedingfield, Josef Caruana, Neville Gafa and Tony Zarb to resign when they used offensive, rude and vile language against government critics.

“It is clear that for government, everyone is free to agree with it and offend its critics but a contrary position means dismissal,” Repubblika said.

It also pointed out the contradiction of government asking Camilleri to resign but refusing to ask people like Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi to step down despite having a more scandalous baggage then someone with a loose tongue.

Repubblika also called out Education Minister Justyne Caruana for attempting to kick Camilleri out for offending Fenech’s lawyer.

“We are surprised how Justyne Caruana, who already had to resign from minister earlier this year because closeness to the man suspected of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, a few days after being reappointed minister, sacks a public official because he dared to tell off Yorgen Fenech’s lawyer who contacted him uninvited to offend him because of his views on her client,” the NGO said.

Caruana’s actions raise suspicion that Fenech has regained an ally in government, Repubblika said.

