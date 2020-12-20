Arnold Cassola asks standards czar to investigate Rosianne Cutajar’s property deal

Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has written to the standards commissioner George Hyzler asking him to investigate Rosianne Cutajar’s property deal involving Yorgen Fenech.

He further requested an investigation into Edward Zammit Lewis’s undeclared earnings.

Cassola noted in his request that Cutajar’s situation is aggravated as the undeclared cash was made as a broker for Yorgen Fenech after he was revealed to be the owner of 17 Black.

“I urge you to investigate these cases urgently because I, and many honest Maltese people, are overwhelmed by the climate of impunity in which numerous politicians act,” he wrote.

Today it was revealed that Rosianne Cutajar, parliamentary secretary for equality, and her political aide Charlie Farrugia ‘it-Tikka’, allegedly received some €100,000 in brokers’ fees for the sale of a €3.1 million Mdina property to Yorgen Fenech.

The promise-of-sale was made out in May 2019 - after it was revealed that Yorgen Fenech was the owner of the controversial 17 Black Dubai company

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis also landed in hot water this week after failing to explain how his declared earnings were three times the salary paid to MPs in 2018.