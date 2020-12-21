Important facts about the COVID-19 vaccine

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday that the first COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Sunday 27 December.

The announcement comes following the European Medicine’s Authority’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccine timeline:

27 December – Infectious Disease Unit nurse to be the first person to receive the vaccine. Staff in IDU, ITU, emergency ward, and wards caring for COVID-19 patients will also start to receive the vaccine.

28 December – Staff at primary healthcare centres and swabbing centres receive vaccine

29 December – Gozo General Hospital staff to receive vaccine

30 December – Staff at Mount Carmel Hospital, St Thomas, Boffa and Good Samaritan hospitals get vaccinated

1-6 January - St Vincent de Paule home for the elderly receive vaccine

7 January – Government starts rollout of letters with details on vaccination appointment for elderly over the age of 85

Important facts:

First lot of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country on Saturday 26 December

Government issues new 145 helpline for questions related to vaccination

Professor Michael Borg, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit says vaccine is “phenomenal leap” as it does not contain doses of the actual virus, unlike conventional vaccines

Optimal level of antibodies is reached with the second dose, the booster, which is administered 21 days after the first shot

First shot raises immunity to 52%, second jab increases to 95%

In between shots, if someone is infected, they have to take the normal precautions and quarantine

People who get vaccinated are to refrain from getting pregnant

Under 16s will not get vaccine

Prof. Borg says immunity is effective for at least three months from the date of vaccination

People with common allergies can receive the vaccine

READ ALSO: Infectious Disease Unit nurse to receive first COVID-19 vaccine next Sunday