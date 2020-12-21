menu

Important facts about the COVID-19 vaccine

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine approved by the European Medicines Authority on Monday and how it will be rolled out in Malta

karl_azzopardi
21 December 2020, 5:01pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Malta will receive its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Boxing Day and inoculation starts on the following day
Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Monday that the first COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Sunday 27 December.

The announcement comes following the European Medicine’s Authority’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Vaccine timeline:

27 December – Infectious Disease Unit nurse to be the first person to receive the vaccine. Staff in IDU, ITU, emergency ward, and wards caring for COVID-19 patients will also start to receive the vaccine.

28 December – Staff at primary healthcare centres and swabbing centres receive vaccine

29 December – Gozo General Hospital staff to receive vaccine

30 December – Staff at Mount Carmel Hospital, St Thomas, Boffa and Good Samaritan hospitals get vaccinated

1-6 January - St Vincent de Paule home for the elderly receive vaccine

7 January – Government starts rollout of letters with details on vaccination appointment for elderly over the age of 85

Important facts:

  • First lot of 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country on Saturday 26 December
  • Government issues new 145 helpline for questions related to vaccination
  • Professor Michael Borg, head of the Infectious Diseases Unit says vaccine is “phenomenal leap” as it does not contain doses of the actual virus, unlike conventional vaccines
  • Optimal level of antibodies is reached with the second dose, the booster, which is administered 21 days after the first shot
  • First shot raises immunity to 52%, second jab increases to 95%
  • In between shots, if someone is infected, they have to take the normal precautions and quarantine
  • People who get vaccinated are to refrain from getting pregnant
  • Under 16s will not get vaccine
  • Prof. Borg says immunity is effective for at least three months from the date of vaccination
  • People with common allergies can receive the vaccine

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
