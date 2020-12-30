Żejtun ticket wins €1 million Super 5 jackpot

menu

kurt_sansone
30 December 2020, 11:14pm
by Kurt Sansone
Somebody will celebrate the new year with €1 million after winning the Super 5 lottery on Wednesday.

Maltco, the operator that runs the Super 5 game, said the winning ticket was bought in Żejtun.

The five numbers drawn on Wednesday evening were 20, 26, 24, 2 and 5. The jackpot for those who guessed the five numbers stood at €1,029,009 and one ticket was the winner claiming all the prize money.

There were 74 winners who guessed four numbers and took home €876 each, while 2,353 winners guessed three numbers and won €32 each.

