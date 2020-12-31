Man arrested in connection with three burglaries

Investigations by the Qormi and Birkirkara police have led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man over a string of burglaries.

The man allegedly broke into three food stores in Triq l-Imdina, Ħ’Attard on the 12 December, in Triq l-Intornjatur, Imriehel on the night between the 12 and 13 December, and in Triq is-Salib, Imrieħel on the 28 December.

In all three burglaries, police found evidence of a break in, and the theft of cash from cash registers.

The man will be charged on Thursday at 10:00 am in front of duty magistrate Nadine Lia.