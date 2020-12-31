Three die from coronavirus, 109 new cases recorded

Two men and a woman are the latest victims of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 219 since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry said.

An 83-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on 5 December died yesterday evening, while a 67-year-old man who tested positive on Boxing Day died early this morning. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

An 87-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 17 December also died early today at Mater Dei Hospital.

109 new cases, 64 recoveries

Overnight, 109 new cases were registered and 64 recoveries. The number of active cases on the last day of the year stands at 1,434.

The ministry said 2,858 swab tests were carried over the past 24 hours.

Today's cases are still being investigated.

From the cases notified on Wednesday, 35 were family members of known cases, 14 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 12 were from direct contact of known cases and 10 were from social gatherings.

The Health Ministry again appealed for people to continue observing prevention measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Malta has until Thursday afternoon registered a total of 12,774 cases of coronavirus since March, including 219 deaths.