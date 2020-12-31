Isolated showers forecast for New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day in Malta will bring with it isolated showers and mild temperatures in contrast with the freezing weather in other European countries.

The Meteorological Office at Malta International Airport is forecasting temperatures will peak at 16°C and drop to 10°C between New Year’s Eve and 2 January. The wind is forecast to reach Force 5 on the first day of 2021.

Anyone celebrating the turn of the year with a quiet night out might also want to consider wearing a jacket or carrying an umbrella, as isolated rain showers may occur later today.

The weather will be mostly fine throughout the first few days of the new year as the skies will clear in time for the weekend.

The Met Office said that temperatures towards the end of the year are slightly higher than those recorded during the last week of 2019.

A breezy start to 2021 will see a gentle southwest Force 2 to 3 wind backing south Force 4 to 5 later in the day. The wind will continue to pick up over the weekend, blowing at Force 5 from the southwest by Saturday morning, becoming a strong Force 6 wind from the same direction on Sunday.