Second round of government vouchers to be disseminated by mid-January

The second round of retail and hospitality vouchers by government will be making their way to households at around mid-January, the Malta Hotels and Restaurateurs Association has said.

In a note to its members, the MHRA said that it was informed by the relevant authorities about government’s intention of issuing the vouchers by mid-January.

As with the first round, the vouchers will be received by everyone aged 16 or over.

A total of €100 in vouchers will be received by every individual. €60 will have to be spent at restaurants, while €40 on other services and goods. They will be in denominations of €15 and €10.

This will be the second round of vouchers received by families, with the first round being sent last July.

In the first round of vouchers, government spent €44.6 million for the scheme, but generated an additional spend of €11.5 million.

Minister Silvio Schembri had said that until September, 1.1 million red vouchers and 0.23 million blue vouchers had been used.

The second round of vouchers was announced in last November’s budget.