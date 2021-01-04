Malta sees 34,000 fewer flights in 2020

By year-end Malta experienced a loss in air traffic of 58% compared to 2019, or 35,000 fewer flights.

The information cames from a Eurocontrol study on the impact of COVID-19 on European aviation and industry outlook for 2021.

According to the study, European air traffic for 2021 is expected to recover to 51% of 2019 levels, with increased recovery expected from summer onwards.

2020 closed out with only 5 million total flights throughout Europe - a stark contrast to the 11.1 million flights that took place in 2019.

The March-May period dealt the heaviest blow to the industry.

In terms of year-on-year traffic, March closed off at an 86.1% loss from the corresponding 2019 period, for a 4,202 daily average of flights. In April, traffic bottomed out at a 92.8% decrease, or 2,099 daily flights.

Average flights among the top 10 European airlines declined by 45-67%. Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, saw a decrease of 59% with a daily operating average of just 951 daily flights over the year.