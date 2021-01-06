Becs, teenager with ‘inner captivating beauty’, is laid to rest

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, 15, was laid to rest on Wednesday following a moving church service in which she was remembered for her resilience, stamina and captivating smile.

She passed away on Sunday after losing her battle with a rare form of bone cancer. Known to friends as Becs, she is the daughter of renowned photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi.

In regular Facebook posts, Rebecca’s father documented the pain and suffering of his daughter’s final moments and the anguish of seeing her slowly fade away.

At the funeral mass, Archbishop Charles Scicluna described Becs’s resilient character in the face of her ordeal.

Mgr Scicluna noted that the meaning of the name Rebecca is captivating beauty. “This is what so many people saw in her at this moment of great sorrow; a person who had a captivating inner beauty. She was true to her name,” the Archbishop said.

He added that the courage, resilience, stamina and beaming smile which Rebecca showed throughout her life will forever be the redeeming qualities which she will be remembered for.

“The Lord is embracing Becs in a state of eternal youth, not because of the longing of it but because in heaven and eternal rest, every wish, every longing we have is finally satisfied. It is a youth which knows no death, no pain and no suffering,”,Scicluna said.

The funeral service was held at the St Julian’s parish church and was streamed live on a Facebook page dedicated to the girl.

The ceremony started with an introduction by Fr Brendan Gatt who showed an image of Rebecca practicing her dance routine in a hospital corridor earlier this year.

Following several requests, and with the blessing of Rebecca's parents, I'm uploading the few words of introduction... Posted by Brendan Mark Gatt on Wednesday, 6 January 2021

He said the image of Rebecca overcoming her physical pains was an image of hope and a constant reminder of the courage she gave to all those around her.

“Although her physical pains were many, her spirit roamed free in the hearts of those she touched”, Gatt said.

The funeral was attended by family members, friends, Rebecca’s teachers and fellow classmates who also participated in the mass readings.