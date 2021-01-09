menu

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported

An 85 year-old man and a 77 year-old woman have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours 

9 January 2021, 10:36am
232 persons have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the beginning of the pandemic
232 persons have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the beginning of the pandemic

The Health Ministry has announced the deaths of two elderly COVID -19 patients this morning.

An 85 year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days ago, died late yesterday at Mater Dei hospital.

Yesterday’s second death was of a 77 year old woman who had tested positive for the disease on 3 January.

There are currently 2047 active COVID-19 cases in Malta, according to the latest figures. 232 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the beginning of the pandemic.

More in National
Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando submits candidature for Scicluna casual election
National

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando submits candidature for Scicluna casual election
Matthew Vella
Record 245 COVID-19 cases, twice in one week
National

Record 245 COVID-19 cases, twice in one week
Matthew Agius
No sign of missing wheelchair user 10 days since disappearance
National

No sign of missing wheelchair user 10 days since disappearance
Matthew Agius
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported
National

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.