Two more COVID-19 deaths reported

The Health Ministry has announced the deaths of two elderly COVID -19 patients this morning.

An 85 year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days ago, died late yesterday at Mater Dei hospital.

Yesterday’s second death was of a 77 year old woman who had tested positive for the disease on 3 January.

There are currently 2047 active COVID-19 cases in Malta, according to the latest figures. 232 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the beginning of the pandemic.