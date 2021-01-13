Cybercriminals launch DDOS attack on Melita to extort money

menu
karl_azzopardi
13 January 2021, 3:17pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A cyber-attack on internet provider Melita has resulted in a nation-wide bandwidth slowdown. 

In a Facebook post, the provider informed its customers that its internet services are being disrupted due to a DDOS attacks by cybercriminals. 

A Melita spokesperson said the company is currently implementing mitigation measures to counter and resolve the threat. 

The perpetrators behind the attacks looked to extort money from the company. 

Melita assured customers that no systems were penetrated or breached. 

“Cyberattacks of this nature, are increasingly common and Melita invests substantially in cybersecurity to ensure service continuity and to protect customer information. The impact of such cyberattacks is being largely mitigated thanks to these extensive cybersecurity measures,” he said. 

Melita is reporting all threats and incidents to the relevant authorities.

A number of localities, households and business have reported the slowdown in their internet connection. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
