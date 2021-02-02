menu

Northern regions home to vast majority of Malta's foreign population

The Northern Harbour region houses the highest number of foreigners from within and outside the EU, followed by the Northern region

nicole_meilak
2 February 2021, 6:56pm
by Nicole Meilak
Most foreigners live in the northern regions of the island, figures tabled in parliament show
The Northern and Northern Harbour regions accomodate over half of all foreigners residing in Malta, new statistics show.

The statistics were given by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana in reply to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Mario Galea, who asked about the residences of foreigners in Malta and the work they take up locally.

The figures, which cover EU and EFTA citizens, and third country nationals, show that the Northern Harbour region houses almost half of all foreigners residing in Malta.

From all EU nationals residing in Malta, 52%, or 15,492, live in the Northern Harbour region.

The region also houses 68% of Malta’s EEA and EFTA nationals, and 42% of third country nationals. This translates to 271 EEA and EFTA nationals, and a further 16,514 TCNs.

The Northern region is home to the second-highest foreign population, encompassing 22% of EU nationals, 11% of EEAs, and 27% of TCNs. In absolute numbers, there are 17,231 foreigners living in the Northern region.

The majority of EU and EEA nationals are employed as clerks and support workers, while a large number of TCNs work in elementary occupations.

The Northern Harbour region is composed of Qormi, Birkirkara, Gzira, Hamrun, Msida, Pembroke, Pieta, St Julians, San Gwann, St Venera, Sliema, Swieqi and Ta’ Xbiex. The Northern region includes Għargħur, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Mosta, Naxxar and St Paul’s Bay.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
