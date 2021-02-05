Chetcuti tells Ramblers he wants Fomm ir-Riħ Bay to remain accessible to public

Landowner Sandro Chetcuti has told the Ramblers’ Association it is his wish for Fomm ir-Riħ to remain accessible to the public, the organisation said on Friday.

Talks are underway between the association, Chetcuti and the government over public access to the foreshore.

“Since the partial collapse of the clay slopes in August 2020 may have damaged the path appearing on the 1983 public deed, the association, landowner and government will be investigating this matter further and if necessary, identify a safer passage to lead down to the bay,” the Ramblers’ Association said.

Controversy erupted last week when Chetcuti, who owns the private estate that includes Fomm ir-Riħ, put up a gate on a path used by the public to access the secluded bay below the cliffs.

However, a 1983 deed by previous landowners granted government and the public perpetual access to the foreshore and the bay at Fomm ir-Riħ.

The gate was subsequently removed and Ramblers’ said on Friday that Chetcuti agreed not to apply for a permit to erect another gate. “The landowner will be leaving the cliff side passage open as a gesture of good will towards the association and the community in general,” Ramblers said.